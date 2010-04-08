All change...my other blog is a BBC blog

Regular readers, both of you, may have noticed one or two changes to the blog formerly known as David Cornock's other blog.
I'm going respectable. Seven years after I began one of the first BBC blogs (Nick Robinson was another pioneer - whatever happened to him?) I'm going to be blogging on the BBC platform again.
This blog will cease to carry my thoughts on matters political. You'll need to re-tune to discover my latest in-depth analysis on the general election, LCOs, the Barnett formula and other equally fascinating topics.
I won't be posting about politics here again, but the other blog will remain as an archive so future generations can savour my take on Westminster life during the last few years. I do hope those future generations will be suitably grateful.
A big thank you to those of you who stuck with my other blog during its unofficial years. I hope we'll meet again on the BBC site.
2 comments:
Cheers David....I'll flip over to the BBC site. Mark Hinge
Good to have you back, Blogfather.
CG
Post a Comment