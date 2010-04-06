A new dawn has broken, has it not?

Abingdon Green, opposite the House of Commons, at 7am, as seen from the Radio Wales "pop-up" studio (two folding camp chairs).
The green currently resembles a Milletts outdoor showroom as the world's media shelter beneath temporary gazebos.
No sign of Gordon Brown yet today, although David Cameron has been for a run near his home in North Kensington before making tea for waiting reporters outside.
Today's Sun does have a front page photograph of the Prime Minister returning from his own jog around St James's Park.
Sounds like Nick Clegg and Elfyn Llwyd need to invest in a pair of running shoes to keep up.
