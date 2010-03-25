Cuts: Labour MPs forced to share vocabularies

The Conservatives aren't the only ones singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to their Budget message.
Labour MPs have had another case of great minds thinking rather alike.
Here is Aberavon MP Hywel Francis's take on what Alistair Darling had to say yesterday: "I welcome this Budget as it secures the recovery – rather than putting it at risk. It builds a future based on growth and jobs – rather than leaving people to a decade of austerity."
Martyn Jones from Clwyd South had this to say: "This Budget secures the recovery rather than putting it at risk.
"It builds a future based on growth and jobs rather than leaving people to a decade of austerity."
Perhaps the Chancellor's new-found efficiency savings have already been implemented, forcing Labour backbenchers to share vocabularies.
