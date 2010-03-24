Budget Day, the Tory way

Here's a rough timeline of Conservative activity on Budget Day at Westminster.
Early afternoon (via @paulwaugh) Tory whips text to MPs says: "This is an empty Budget, which proves Labour has run out of ideas".
Mid afternoon: Tory MP declines interview because they've been told not to comment before official briefing.
4.54pm: Conservative Campaign Headquarters e-mail journalists: "An empty Budget: the day Labour were found out."
"The only new policies were ones stolen from the Conservatives – like the stamp duty cut and new university places. It was the day Labour were found out.
"Britain can see that only the Conservatives have the energy, leadership and ideas to get Britain working."
4.59pm: Press release arrives from Cheryl Gillan: “This really was the day when Labour was found out. It is clear now that only Conservatives have the energy and drive to get Wales and Britain back on track.”
If demonstrating old New Labour-style on-message commitment wins votes then the Tories must be feeling optimistic.
