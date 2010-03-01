Gordon Brown celebrates St David's Day

The House of Lords has been debating whether March 1 should become a public holiday.
Government spokesman Lord Davies of Oldham, who himself has Welsh roots, deflected calls for a day off on St David's Day:
"The decision is quite clear. The Scots decided they would opt for St Andrew's Day, the Welsh Assembly Government has not made as yet a bid in the present programme for a public holiday for St David's Day. Of course, if such a bid comes forward, we will consider it."
Labour activist Sally Bercow (Mrs Speaker) likes the idea of a day off, but Labour have argued that an extra bank holiday would cost industry dear. It is, as I understand it, still official policy for their coalition partners in Cardiff Bay, Plaid Cymru. Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly present it as party policy between elections but it seldom reaches the status of a manifesto commitment.
Gordon Brown has his own take on what we get up to on St David's Day: "I know that today, from Bangor to Builth Wells and beyond, you will be celebrating your nation and its achievements in many ways - by attending Eisteddfods, dressing your children in national costume or by taking part in parades."
We must look forward to the Prime Minister's take on St Andrew's Day, should he still be in Downing Street by then. In the meantime, I must dash - got to rush home and dress the kids in national costume before the eisteddfod starts.
3 comments:
I'm told that the Welsh Assembly resilved in favour of St David's Day vecoming a bank holiday some years ago.
Perhaps he meant Barry Island. Or is he in league with the Gogs?
the problem with a public holiday is that dydd gwyl dewi is such an important day in the school calendar - when i was at school it was second only to the sports day with everyone wanting to win the eistedddfod and everyone dressed up...
