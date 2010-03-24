MPs cross where AMs fear to tread

"It is something ingrained in party thinking. We do not cross a picket line."
The words of Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones, quoted in today's Western Mail. They may create some difficulty for his Labour colleagues in Westminster, where pickets are out in force on Budget Day.
Chancellor Alistair Darling will have to cross a picket line to deliver his own Budget - and presumably run the risk of being called a scab by his party's leader in Wales.
In Cardiff Bay, Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs are staying away from the Welsh Assembly chamber.
Plaid Cymru say their AMs have supported the right of the PCS union to withdraw labour in this dispute.
Plaid's three MPs may also support union's right to withdraw labour during this dispute, but, according to a spokeswoman, they will be present in the Commons for the Budget statement.
No news yet on what Plaid AMs make of their colleagues' decision.
No comments:
Post a Comment